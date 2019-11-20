|
|
Gladys Ray Molesworth, age 97, died on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Lorien Assisted Living of Mount Airy, MD. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, John Raymond Molesworth who died in 1989. Gladys remarried in 1999 to Lawrence Lee Smith who died in 2001. Gladys' first marriage to Jackson Boddie ended in divorce. She was born October 24, 1922 in Jonesboro, TN to the late Jessie Raymond Joines and Sarah Lula Joines. Surviving are four children; James Ronald Molesworth; Diana Gail Ballay and friend Darrell Burch; Sandra Lee Morris; John Raymond Molesworth, Jr and daughter in law, Jennifer Molesworth. Also surviving are grandchildren: Lori Molesworth Dembeck; Heather Molesworth Rudman and spouse Ben; Nicole Morris; Jonathan Ballay; Mark Molesworth; Kevin Molesworth and spouse Danielle. Her Great-grandchildren are Brooke Ashley Molesworth, McKenzie Kathlyn Ortiz and Conner Rudman. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and eight stepchildren from her marriage to Lawrence Smith.
She was predeceased by two grandchildren, Christopher Ballay and Shelly Ramirez; daughter-in-law Denise Molesworth; two brothers, James Clarence (Dick) Joines, Jesse Howard (Bill) Joines; half-brother John Franklin Joines; three sisters, Mildred Gladhill, Ruth Lenhart, Lucy Loun; and half-sisters Pauline Graybeal and Frances Bailey.
Gladys served in the U.S Navy WAVES during World War II attaining the rank of Storekeeper Third Class. In about 1946, she came to Mount Airy for a visit and stayed 70 years. Gladys and her husband, Raymond, owned and operated the Sandra Lee Motel from 1957 until 1981. She was a member of the Calvary Methodist Church of Mount Airy, Prudence Chapter 95 Order of the Eastern Star, Red Hat Society, American Legion Gold Star Post 191 and Post 10076 Auxiliary. She was inducted into the Mount Airy Hall of Fame, Class of 2012. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Calvary Methodist Church, 403 South Main Street, Mount Airy, MD 21771; America Gift Processing 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016; or to a . Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, November 25, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 403 Main Street, Mount Airy, MD beginning at 11:00 AM with viewing at the church from 10:00 until 11:00 AM
The family would like to thank the Lorien of Mount Airy Staff and the Gilchrist Hospice Care Staff for providing excellent care and compassion to Gladys during her final years. Interment will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019