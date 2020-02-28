|
Glenda Fay Rippeon, also known as "Tiny", born in FL but resided in Frederick MD most of her life, passed on peacefully from this life on February 26th, 2020 in Frederick MD. Glenda was born August 11th, 1947. Glenda left behind her beloved husband of 50 year and 4 months, Wayne L. Rippeon, oldest daughter, Serena F. Rippeon and life partner Garry Ketterman, only son, Wayne L. Rippoen Jr, youngest daughter, Shanee D. Rippeon and husband James R. Brown, along with her precious fur babies, her 4 chihuahuas.
Glenda is survived by her in-laws, Elisabeth "Liz" _ (with whom she shared a special bond) and husband, Harry L. Stoner, Betsy Rippeon, Nadine Rippeon, Larry Rippeon, Wesley Rippeon. Grandchildren, Nicole M. Dorsey, Cody L. Rippeon and fiance Megan R. Brake, Shiann M. Rippeon, Raelyn S. Brown. Great grandchildren, Colton W. Ahalt, Kayleigh A. Ahalt, Chevi R. Ahalt and their mother Allyson I. Blanken, Arabella D. Miller, Gregg L. Rippeon, Alexander R. Rippeon. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Ernestine and Felton Warren, sisters, Margret Plue, Frankie Anderson, all of FL. Hazel Holly, of GA. Son, Herman Motes, grandson, Robert K. Ahalt of MD, Nephew, Harry Leo Stoner 11, of MD, sister-in-law Janette Rippeon, of MD.
Glenda was an avid yard saler, she enjoyed shopping and going to the casinos, she loved spending time with family and her dogs. She always donated to multiple charities. Glenda brought joy to the lives of everyone she knew. She is unconditionally loved and will truly be missed by all.
Viewing will be held for family and friends Sunday March 1st 2020 from 4p.m until 7p.m at Hartzlers Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd. Frederick MD 21701. Interment will be private and held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020