Glenda LaRue Rollins, 89, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020. Born June 6, 1930 to the late Ira M. and Pearl Mae (nee Burrier) Garber. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to James Rollins.
Glenda was known to enjoy antiquing, crossword puzzles, and watching her stories. She got the most enjoyment out of being with her adored family. Often having cookouts on her patio.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by; children, Vickie Zimmerman, Christie Wilhide, Jamie Brown and husband Gregory, and Ryne Rollins and wife Wanda, grandchildren; Stacey Williams, Shannon Souders, Ginger Weatherly, Joseph "Marty" Rowe, II, Dustin Brown, Lindsey Brown, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She will be fondly remembered by brother-in-law Melvin H. Dixon and nieces Roxie and Sherri. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by siblings; K. Virginia Dixon, Allen Garber, Melvin Garber, Katherine Garber, and Ruddell Garber, sons-in-law Peter J. Wilhide and James W. Zimmerman, and her first husband Mickey M. Keeney.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 6pm for a memorial service. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
A special thanks is given to the caring staff of Northampton Manor Nursing Home.
Memorial donations may be made in Glenda's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020