Glendaris V. Baker
Mrs. Glendaris V. Baker, 88, life-long Frederick resident, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Edenton Retirement Center. She was the loving wife of Glenn K. Baker. They were married 69 years and with a friendship that blossomed 76 years ago in the Glee Club at age 12.

Born December 27, 1931 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Austin and Naomi (Wise) Shepley.

She was a graduate of Frederick High School, class of 1950. A longtime member of People's Baptist Church, she was in the church choir, a Sunday school teacher, church secretary and treasurer, and participated in the Missionary Fellowship.

Mrs. Baker enjoyed needlework, gardening, being a homemaker, and watching her grandson's sporting events. Annual trips to Williamsburg and Florida were always a pleasure for her. She treasured spending time with her family and many dear friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Rhonda McCorkle and husband Jeffrey of Finksburg, MD; a grandson, Andrew McCorkle of Chambersburg, PA; and a sister, Gloria Thomas and husband Earl of Frederick.

She was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Smith and husband Raymond.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at People's Baptist Church, 6648 Carpenter Road, Frederick, MD 21703, with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Dr. Kent Ramler, senior pastor of the church.

Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the People's Baptist Church Missionary Fund at the above address.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
