Glenn Allen "Honey" Beard, age 84, formerly of Mt. Airy, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Northampton Manor Health Care Center, Frederick. Born December 1, 1934 in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Glenn William and Marie Dill Sprague Beard. He was the husband of Jeanne Howard Divers Beard, his wife of 63 years.



Honey was a lifelong farmer on the family farm, Jea Glenn Farm, Mt. Airy. He was a member of the New Market United Methodist Church, former member of Frederick County Farm Bureau, Sire Power, New Market Grange (also a past master), Dairymen, Southern States Co-op, was a founding member of the Linganore Community Show and was a leader of the Green Valley 4-H Club. He enjoyed baking cookies (and sampling) and spending time with his family including playing softball and croquet with them.



In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Faith Beard Burall and husband Eric and Kathy Beard Bussard and husband Gary, all of New Windsor and Glenda Beard of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Holly Burall Kiser and husband Glenn, Erin Burall Mongold and husband Tommy and Jarrod Burall and wife Beck, all of New Windsor; Brandy Bussard of Frederick, Katie Bussard Manfred and husband Nick of San Antonio, TX, Jessie Bussard Lasko and husband Nick of New Market and Alex Beard of Mt. Airy; great grandchildren, Tristin and Rowan Kiser, Lincoln and Marshall Mongold, Tyler and Jesse Burall, Chasity Everly, Brooke Remsberg, Lilly and Rose Manfred and Chloe and Waylon Lasko; siblings, Garland Beard of Mt. Airy, Betty Beard Snook of Smithsburg, Larry "Duff" Beard and wife Linda of PA; sister-in-law, Betty Spielman Beard of Walkersville and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by brothers, Marshall "Bud" Beard, Ralph Beard and wife Frances and Robert Earl Beard; sisters, Elsie Beard, Dorothy "Dot" Beard Shelley and husband Norman, Ethel Beard Hilderbrand and husband Raymond Jr.; sister-in-law, Betty Jean King Beard and brother-in-law, Larry Snook.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Pastor Scott Clawson, of New Market United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be granddaughters, Katie Manfred and Brandy Bussard, David, Joe and Tom Fleming and Carroll Shry. An honorary bearer in memoriam will be the late Rita Mulvihill Leonard, an adopted 4-H daughter from Perry, Kansas.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 1 and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 108 Byte



Dr., Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019