Glenn Daniel Hahn

Glenn Daniel Hahn, from WV, born 7-14-1947, passed 12-9-2019 at FMH. Preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lou, his parents Harry and Annabelle Hahn, and a brother Wayne Hahn.

Survived by son Kenny Hahn and wife Christy, daughter Diane and husband Garland Knicely, two grandchildren Nickelas and Ashley Knicely, brothers Larry Hahn and wife Rose, Ronald Hahn and wife Diane Hahn, and sister Bonnie Van Fleet, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services to be held at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1811 Arnold Road, Jefferson, MD, 2-23-2020 at 1pm with lunch served afterwards at 4pm.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
