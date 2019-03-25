Resources More Obituaries for Glenn Prichard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Glenn Harry Prichard Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Glenn H. Prichard, Jr., age 76, of Mt. Airy, MD, loving father, brother, companion, and friend, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Kline Hospice House, twelve days after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Glenn was surrounded by his dear family and friends during those last days of his life.



Born November 7, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Harriet Prichard and Glenn H. Prichard, Sr. In 1971, Glenn and his wife, Mary Ellen Prichard, and their two daughters, Jennifer and Heather, moved to Los Angeles to benefit the health of his eldest daughter, Jennifer, who was suffering from kidney disease. Glenn and Mary Ellen's third daughter, Erin, was born in California in 1973. Glenn and Mary Ellen divorced in 1974. Jennifer succumbed to the disease in 1986.



Glenn was a dedicated father, professional and a very kind person. Glenn supported charities such as the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer and provided support to people in any way he could. While still living in California, Glenn met his life companion, Margaret Tollefson. In the 1990's, Glenn was employed as a purchasing agent at Qiagen, a biotechnology company and global leader in the rapidly growing fields of molecular diagnostics and life sciences. In 2004, Glenn and Margaret moved together to Mt. Airy, MD when Qiagen transferred Glenn to their Germantown, MD office, where he made lasting friendships with many members of his Qiagen team, and remained employed until his retirement in 2012. Glenn resided in Mt. Airy until his death.



Glenn - a practical joker with a great sense of humor -- enjoyed landscape and wildlife photography, playing softball, fishing, and sailing, but, most of all, Glenn cherished the gift of music. He appreciated many genres, and attended numerous concerts with his daughters, from the Bee Gees and Elton John in CA in the 1970's, to Keiko Matsui at The Birchmere in 2009, and the Manhattan Transfer at Strathmore Arts Center in 2017. He also loved singing in the church choir at New Market UMC, where he and Margaret became members in 2005.



In addition to his companion, Margaret Tollefson, he is survived by his oldest daughter, Heather E. Prichard, her husband, Scott Aschbrenner, and grandchildren, Ethan and Trevor Byles of Washington, DC; his youngest daughter, Erin K. Prichard, and grandson, Nicholas Pelascini, of Fieldbrook, CA; and his sister, Susan Fahrubel, and nephew, Mike Fahrubel, of Wilmington, Ohio.



There will be a memorial service on April 6th at 11:00 a.m. at the New Market United Methodist Church, located at 5501 Old New Market Road, New Market, MD 21774. Pastor Scott Clawson, of New Market UMC, will be presiding.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Glenn's memory to New Market UMC, P.O. Box 111, New Market, MD 21774, or Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771.