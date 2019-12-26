|
Glenn C. Martin, 75, formerly of Frederick, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Glade Valley Center in Walkersville. He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Sandra Lee Smith Martin.
Born on May 13, 1944, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Elmer and Annabel (Springer) Martin.
In his early years, Glenn worked the family farm in Mountaindale, Maryland. He retired from the City of Frederick's Public Works Department after nearly 30 years of employment. After Glenn's retirement he religiously arrived at his nephew's farm everyday at sunrise to prepare for the day's work. They could count on him for making their day full laughter.
In addition to his wife, Sandra, he is survived by his nephew, Kenneth Marshall, Sr. of Emmitsburg; great-nephew, Kenneth Marshall, Jr. and wife, Keristen of Rocky Ridge; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Martin, Grace Marshall, Frank Martin, Ralph Martin, Richard Martin, Helen Clem and William Martin.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
A celebration of Glenn's life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, MD. Rev. Tim May will officiate. Final resting place will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glade Valley Center, 56 West Frederick Street, Walkersville, MD 21793.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019