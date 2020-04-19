|
Glenn Richard Barnard beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather entered into his eternal life with his Lord on April 16, 2020. Glenn was born in Westernport, Maryland on February 2, 1932. He was one of eight children of the late William Simon Barnard and Margaret Ellen (Conn) Barnard. Also preceding him in death were brothers, Bill, Eddie, Charlie, Paul and sisters Betty and Orva.
Glenn graduated in The Class Of 1950 from Bruce High School in Westernport, Maryland, where he excelled in academics, track, baseball and basketball. He then attended John's Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland on scholarships receiving his degree in Engineering Science.
Glenn proudly served his beloved Country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a patriot and a proud supporter of many Veterans Organizations including the Francis Scott Key Post #11. After serving in the Navy he started his 35+year government career at David Taylor Naval Ship Research & Development Center in Carderock, Maryland working in the Submarine Sonar Department. After retiring he continued his involvement in the submarine program working in the private sector.
He served as President of The Damascus Jaycees and thoroughly enjoyed teaching 8th grade Sunday School at The Damascus United Methodist Church. Continuing his love of sports he coached Pee Wee League Baseball and was proud of his team's undefeated season in 1972. During the summers he enjoyed spending time at his beautiful lake house on Turkey Neck at Deep Creek Lake, where he hosted many family reunions with his family. He was "Captain of The Boat" and got a thrill out of wiping out his water skiers and tubers!
He was the Number 1 Fan of his Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren at all their sporting events. He was no stranger to anyone at these events and enjoyed sharing stories and having conversations with people. He was also an avid Tampa Bay Lightning fan and attended many hockey games during his winter breaks in Florida with his son Mark. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren show their 4-H cattle at the shows and spending time with his daughter Cindee at her farm.
Glenn loved traveling the world, attending shows, concerts and wineries with his wife and son Mark. While visiting his son Steven and family in Texas he developed an appreciation for the inspirational praise music he heard. So many wonderful memories of a life well lived!
Glenn is survived by the love of his life his wife of 66 years Nancy (McDaniel) Barnard of Frederick, daughter Cindee (Barnard) Savage & husband Wayne of Knoxville, MD, son Steven Glenn Barnard and wife Kristen of Trophy Club, TX and son Mark Richard Barnard and fiance'e Beth of Tampa, FL. Ten grandchildren; Christopher (Chip) Savage & wife Isha of Union Bridge, MD, Kelli (Savage) Welsh & husband Matt of Knoxville, MD, Jami (Savage) Hartman & husband Jamie of St. Thomas, PA, Ryan Savage & wife Ashley of Knoxville, MD, Sara Barnard of Grapevine, TX, Hunter Barnard of Keller, TX, Riley Barnard of Keller, TX, Gunnar Barnard of Trophy Club, TX, Makenna Barnard of Trophy Club, TX, and was pre-deceased by his "little angel" Dylan Barnard of Colleyville, TX. Eleven great-grandchildren; Connor & Chase Savage of Union Bridge, MD, Kendall, Breckin, Andie & Gatlin Welsh of Knoxville, MD, Colton & Kaleigh Hartman of St. Thomas, PA and Easton, Rhett & Jace Savage of Knoxville, MD.
Due to the current pandemic; funeral and graveside services will be private. There will be a celebration of Glenn's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: FCF Church, 10142 Hansonville Road, Frederick, MD 21702 or Francis Scott Key Post #11, 1450 Taney Avenue, Frederick, MD 21702
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Brunswick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020