Glenna Ann Hood, 61, of Frederick, pass peacefully from life on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home. Born March 20, 1958 to Robert Burras Sr., and the late Shirley Burras of Frederick. She was the beloved wife of James Hood.
In addition to her husband she is survived by 2 daughters; Krista Emswiler and Kimberly Hood, granddaughter Kylie Keller, her brother Robert Burras, Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929
Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020