Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Glenna Hood
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna Ann Hood


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenna Ann Hood Obituary
Glenna Ann Hood, 61, of Frederick, pass peacefully from life on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home. Born March 20, 1958 to Robert Burras Sr., and the late Shirley Burras of Frederick. She was the beloved wife of James Hood.

In addition to her husband she is survived by 2 daughters; Krista Emswiler and Kimberly Hood, granddaughter Kylie Keller, her brother Robert Burras, Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929

Washington, DC 20090-6929.

Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -