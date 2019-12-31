Home

Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
304-724-6500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
View Map
Gloria Bartlett


1948 - 2019
Gloria Bartlett Obituary
Gloria Mae Bartlett, 71, of Knoxville, MD passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Meritus Hospital Center in Hagerstown, MD.

Born October 3, 1948 in Loudoun County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Hackley and Catherine Ashbaugh Hackley.

She is survived by four daughters, Teresa Carter (Brian), Janice Bowers (Jamie), Michelle Taylor and Chasity Taylor (Glen); one son, Walter Calloway, Jr (Tammy), 10 grandchildren, Tessa (Robert), Emily, Victoria, Alexandria, Chrischelle, Chelsie, Brent, Raven, Hayleigh and Leon; 3 great-grandchildren, Kole, Kaylynn and Nathan; two brothers, Robert and Kenneth Hackley; two sisters, Marlene and Catherine Hackley and her faithful K-9 companion, Shelby Jo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Lee Sharitz, one grandson, Samuel Franklin Bowers, Jr., one brother, Elmer Charles Hackley, Jr. and her companion, Dennis Cline.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
