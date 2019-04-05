Gloria Mae Littleton, 87, of Hedgesville, WV, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late James L. Littleton for 45 years. She was born June 10, 1931, in Black Creek, NC to the late Albert and Ida Rice.



Gloria was the proud mother of Brenda and husband Jim, Denny, JoAnn and Jeff. She was a grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother to many wonderful children. Loving sister to Grace Gibbs and Shirley Lyons. And in addition to her husband she was predeceased by her brothers, Carl and James Rice. She loved to read, especially books by Nicholas Sparks and Debbie Macomber. Loved country music especially songs by Alan Jackson. She enjoyed traveling especially to her favorite place, Dollywood. She was an avid Dale, Jr. and NASCAR fan, but most of all, family was truly the most important thing to her.



A visitation will be held on Monday, April 8th from 11 AM until noon at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD where a funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019