Gloria J. McCann, 76, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Country Meadows in Frederick, MD.



Born on August 8, 1942, in Lynn, MA, she was the daughter of William F. Hayward and Rose (Perry) Hayward. After the passing of Rose Hayward when Gloria was 5 years old, William F. Hayward remarried Dorothy (McMahon) Hayward.



Gloria graduated with an Associates Degree from Catonsville Community College for Nursing and become a Registered Nurse and Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse. While working at Riverview Medical Center Gloria helped establish the Rehab Unit, and become a shift charge nurse, and received multiple excellence in nursing accolades.



She is survived by husband, John Thomas McCann, son, John Thomas McCann, Jr., son, James Michael McCann, son, Michael Robert McCann, daughter, Karen M Twietmeyer, son, Brian Paul McCann. Gloria is also survived by 15 beloved grand children: David and Preeti, Taylor and Katlyn, Ryan, Madison, Meghan, Ethan, Christopher, Julia, Dylan, Jackie, Luke, Lilly and Fionn.



The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 AM Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, Monsignor Robert Jaskot will officiate. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn, MA at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to your local .



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019