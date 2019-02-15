Home

Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Gloria Pearson


1922 - 2019
Gloria Pearson Obituary
Ms. Gloria Veronica Pearson, 96, of Walkersville, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Lorien Elkridge in Elkridge, MD.

Gloria was born in Uniontown, PA on September 30, 1922, the daughter of Pasquale and Catherine (Dandrea) D'Auria.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis, Michael and Mario D'Auria; and four sisters, Irene Lydon, Ellen D'Auria, Judy Solly and Anne D'Auria.

She is survived by a sister, Theresa D'Auria, daughter Nancy Pearson, son Frederick Pearson (Teresa Pearson), grandsons William Bundesen, III (Genevieve Bundesen) and Hunter Pearson.

After completing nursing school in 1942, Gloria received her commission as an officer in the U.S. Navy in 1945. She served for 14 years, including duty stations on Guam, in San Diego, and at Bethesda Naval Medical Center. She was honorably discharged in May 1959 holding the rank of Lieutenant Commander, and continued her nursing career at Bethesda Naval Medical Center until she retired from nursing in 1984.

Gloria enjoyed playing Bingo at the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company and the Woodsboro American Legion Post 282, and she was an avid reader.

Friends will be received from 3 to 4 PM on Saturday, February 16th and 2 - 3 PM on Sunday, February 17th at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 3:00 PM on Sunday. Interment with military honors will follow in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven; Deacon Jerry Jennings will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Dept., 79 W Frederick St, Walkersville, MD 21793.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
