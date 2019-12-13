|
|
Gorman "Frank" Franklin Summers, 83, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at home. He was born May 4, 1936 in Frederick County to the late Oscar Martin and Annie Elizabeth (Nee Hann) Summers. He was the beloved husband to Ruth Ann (Nee Reed) Summers.
Frank was a tool maker, sheet metal worker and master machinist. He started his career at Rixon, he owned and operated his own company, Omicron. He ended his working career as a manager for De Perini Metal Fabricators of Gaithersburg for over 30 years.
Frank loved his family dearly and cherished spending as much time as possible with them. Frank was an avid hunter, enjoyed camping and bowling. He was also a member of Bush Creek Church of the Brethren.
In addition to his wife he is survived by children Mike Summers (Corrine), Gary Summers, Kenny Summers (Lisa), daughter in law Kelly Summers, grandchildren Adam and Evan Summers, siblings Jim Summers, Lydia Miller, Phyllis Horman, Betty Hayward and Evelyn Mossburg. He is predeceased by his parents, siblings Oscar Summers, Elwood Summers, Robert Summers, Grace Schlesinger, Elsie Cole, Mary Keeney, Ruth Fisher, Francis Main, Annie Keeney and son Donnie Summers.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Monday December 16, 2019 from 9am until the start of the funeral service at 11am. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.Keeneybasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019