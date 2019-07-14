Grace E. Flanigan, age 84, of Walkersville, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home from natural causes. Born March 22, 1935, in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late John Carl and Mary Alice Summers Gladhill. She was the wife of Richard E.B. Flanigan who died in 2016.



Grace was a member of Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was treasurer of the Sunday school for many years, taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, was on the kitchen committee and helped with the pot pie dinners. She was also a member of WELC Loyal Followers Club, the Wednesday Senior Lunch Club and was a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Walkersville Fire Department. She was a 1953 graduate of Walkersville High School. She was employed by Bon-Ton Department Store, retiring after more than 30 years of service in the drapery and men's departments. Grace enjoyed traveling with her husband to more than 30 states and Canada, volunteering at the church, reading, spending time with her sisters and brothers, with her cat Cinnamon and attending activities and sporting events of her grandchildren.



Surviving are grandchildren, Megan Kenny and husband Collin, Kathryn Smith and husband Dan and Matthew Myers and fiancee Emily Barbe; great grandchildren Karstyn E. Smith and Emilia R. Kenny; brother, Richard "Doc" Gladhill; son-in-law, Roger C. Myers, Jr. and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by daughter, Teresa E. Myers; sisters, Betty Wright, Helen England and Madeline Main; brothers Merhl, John "Buddy" and Donald Gladhill.



The family extends a thank you to the caregivers at hospice and the Visiting Angels, especially Andrea.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 South Main St. Woodsboro, with Pastor Sean Delawder, church pastor, officiating. Private interment will be in Utica Cemetery.



The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 27, Woodsboro, MD 21798.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 14 to July 15, 2019