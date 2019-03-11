Grace Isabelle Testerman, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, MD.



Born on February 19, 1929, in Charles Town, WV, she was the daughter of the late Sydnor Claude Gordon and Avery Eugenia (Bush) Gordon.



She was a loving wife of 42 years to Glenn Berlin Testerman.



She enjoyed bingo, cards, checkers but she loved and looked forward to time spent with her loving family.



She is survived by sisters, Charlotte Marie Groff and Betty Lou Lockard and husband, Charles; sister-in-law, Betty Jane Gordon. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



She is predeceased by her siblings, Robert Lee, Willard Abner, Claude Eugene and Sydnor Clayton Gordon, Mildred Louise Dayhoff, Anna Barbara Cain and Sylvia Cathleen Linton.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy, MD 21771.



A celebration of Grace's life journey will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Chris Spruill will officiate. Interment will be at Marvin Chapel United Methodist Cemetery in Mt. Airy, MD.



Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, P.O. Box 1799 Frederick, MD 21702 or Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick, c/o auxiliary 1920 Rosemont Avenue Frederick, MD 21702.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019