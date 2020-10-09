Grace Reeder

Grace Lucille Reeder, 84, Myersville died Thursday October 8, 2020 at Doey's House in Hagerstown. She was the wife of Paul Reeder Jr. and they were married for over 60 years.
Born on Highland School Rd on the family farm on January 7, 1936 she was a daughter of the late Upton and Katie Delauter Grossnickle. She was a day care provider for over 30 years, care wear volunteer, sewed thousands of surgical caps, walker bags, wheelchair bags, blankets for mother's day for her sunday school. and was an avid gardener. She was a member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville.
Surviving, besides her husband are two sons Gale Reeder and friend Crystal of Seaford, DE and Ricky Paul Reeder of Hagerstown, one granddaughter Rebecca Reeder of Frederick, one sister Betty Gouker of Middletown and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law Peggy Reeder, two grandchildren Katie Lucille Reeder, Jason Michael Reeder and a sister Jane Kendall.
The family will receive friends on Sunday October 11 from 3 to 5 PM the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 AM on Monday October 12 in Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville. Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1393 Progress Way, Eldersburg, MD 21783 or Grossnickle COB, 11301 Meeting House Rd., Myersville, MD 21773 or Hospice of Washington Co., 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742
