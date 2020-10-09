1/1
Grace Reeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Lucille Reeder, 84, Myersville died Thursday October 8, 2020 at Doey's House in Hagerstown. She was the wife of Paul Reeder Jr. and they were married for over 60 years.

Born on Highland School Rd on the family farm on January 7, 1936 she was a daughter of the late Upton and Katie Delauter Grossnickle. She was a day care provider for over 30 years, care wear volunteer, sewed thousands of surgical caps, walker bags, wheelchair bags, blankets for mother's day for her sunday school. and was an avid gardener. She was a member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville.

Surviving, besides her husband are two sons Gale Reeder and friend Crystal of Seaford, DE and Ricky Paul Reeder of Hagerstown, one granddaughter Rebecca Reeder of Frederick, one sister Betty Gouker of Middletown and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law Peggy Reeder, two grandchildren Katie Lucille Reeder, Jason Michael Reeder and a sister Jane Kendall.

The family will receive friends on Sunday October 11 from 3 to 5 PM the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 AM on Monday October 12 in Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville. Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1393 Progress Way, Eldersburg, MD 21783 or Grossnickle COB, 11301 Meeting House Rd., Myersville, MD 21773 or Hospice of Washington Co., 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved