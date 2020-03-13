|
Grace Virginia Yeager Rice (92) of New Market, passed away on March 11, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
Born February 5, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Anna Ruth (Ellis) Yeager, and a step-daughter of the late Gladys K. (Holt) Yeager. She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence W. Rice in 2005.
Grace was working at the Union Manufacturing Company (Hosiery) in Frederick City when she met her future husband and they were married on October 9, 1947. She began driving a Frederick County School bus in 1957 and retired in 2008 after 51 years service at the age of 80. She was a member of Bush Creek Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, mowing her grass, duckpin bowling and watching her favorite soap operas.
Grace is survived by her daughter and three sons, Jo Ann Schulze and husband Gerald of Mt. Airy; Jerry Rice and wife Debbie of Union Bridge; Wayne Rice and wife Peggy of Keymar and Jelene Rice and wife, Patti of New Market; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, 4 step-grandchildren, 12 step-great-grandchildren, 6 step-great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Caroline (Rice) Whitbeck of Frederick and Madeline (Rice) Peterson of Florida, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph F. and Jean M. (Andrews) Yeager and a grandson, Jerry W. Rice, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD.A memorial service will be held at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley R., Monrovia, MD 21770. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be church pastors Leo and Melissa Barnes. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery (adjacent to the church).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bush Creek Church of the Brethren at the address above. Online condolences can be made at www.keeneybasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020