Grace Sandra (Miller) Michael, 60, of Wolfsville, MD, entered in to eternal life with her Lord and savior on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick, MD.



Born May 19, 1958 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ray C. Miller and Mary L. (Roth) Miller.



She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wolfsville, MD.



Grace was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family.



She was a hard worker, great cook and an immaculate house keeper. She also loved to work in the yard.



Grace is survived by her loving husband, Nelson I. Michael, one son, Brandon C. Michael (Candice), one grandson, Grayson Michael, one sister, Diana L. Gilroy, one brother, Ray H. Miller, one niece and two nephews.



A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:00pm at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wolfsville, MD, with Dr. Bob Hotes officiating.



Memorial donations may be made in Grace's name to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 12704 Wolfsville Rd. Smithsburg, MD, 21783.



Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be made at www.jldavisfh.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019