Grayson Frazier

Grayson Lucas Frazier, born April 10, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center to Jeremy and Heather Frazier passed peacefully at his home on July 3, 2020.



Surviving Grayson are his parents, Jeremy and Heather Frazier, two older brothers, Benjamin Hett and Brayden Frazier, maternal great grandmother, Patricia Soper of Olney, MD, maternal grandparents David and Doreen Hamilton of Mount Airy, MD, and his fraternal great grandmother Mary-Catherine Sunday Frazier of Frederick, MD.



Grayson is preceded in death by his older sister, Isabella Monti Frazier in January 2018, fraternal grandfather Lamont Frazier, fraternal uncles Eric Frazier and Carl Frazier.



A special thank you goes out to the Hett Family for all of their support in this devastating time. Another special thank you goes to Heather Frazier's Godmother, Simone Konner.



Funeral services are provided by Potomac Valley Cremation Center, 305 N Potomac Street, Hagerstown MD 21740. Services are private.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Grayson's name to SIDS Awareness Foundation, 239-431-5425, 528 Raven Way, Naples FL 34110.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store