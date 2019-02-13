Resources More Obituaries for Greg Cooper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Greg Michael Cooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers Greg Michael Cooper 65 of Brunswick MD, passed away peacefully at the Kline House in Mt. Airy MD on Monday February 11th 2019. Born in Frederick MD, he was the son of the late Jerry E. And Mabel (Fran) Cooper.



He was a 1972 Graduate of Brunswick High School. He was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor when he was very young. He wanted so desperately to join the military after graduation but could not because of his health issues. He worked for the City of Brunswick for 23 years before retiring. He loved his country and displayed many American flags proudly. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church of Brunswick, and a member of the Burkittsville Ruritan Club. Even though he had many health issues as he got older, he would always say "I'm alright for an old man." He had a kind heart and many friends. He loved his family and enjoyed family gatherings. His favorite past time was joining his Uncle Tommy and friends at Roy Rogers.



He is survived by his sister Lora and Randy Shores of Knoxville MD; his nephew Sergeant First Class David Shores of Sierra Vista Arizona; his special niece Dawn and husband Billy Ray Nalley of Knoxville; his great niece Camdyn; great nephews Austin, Tyler, Connor and Kaiden Shores of Frederick MD; his Aunt Nonie and Uncle Tommy Sigler; Aunt Eva and Andy Sewell; Aunt Delores and Jerry Kaufman; and his Uncle Jackie and Aunt Vicki Cooper, and many relatives and cousins.



A special Thank You to Rev. Katie Bishop and Friends at New Hope United Methodist Church of Brunswick for all their Prayers and Concerns. A special Thank You to the Kline House of Mt. Airy for all their generous care and support. He was greatly Loved and will be Greatly Missed.



Upon his wish, he donated his body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. Per his request a Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kline House in Mt. Airy or to New Hope United Methodist Church of Brunswick, MD. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries