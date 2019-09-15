|
|
Gregory A. Tetlow, 55, of Urbana, MD, died suddenly on September 13, 2019.
He was the husband of Pamela Tetlow.
Born on December 21, 1963, Greg was the son of Nancy Carol (Nester) Webb and the late Arthur Roland Tetlow.
Surviving besides his wife and mother are four children, Dr. Brittany Cline and husband Scott, Amanda, Tiara and Christian Tetlow; three sisters, Carol Tetlow, Elizabeth Bower and husband Ronald, Kelly Tetlow; one brother, Brian Tetlow and wife Samantha; one step-sister, Anita Danner Cariola; six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving friends on Thursday September 19 from 5-8 PM at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd. (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD, where funeral services will be held on Friday September 20 at 11 AM.
A cremation will follow.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019