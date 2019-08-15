|
Gregory Allen Partyka, 40, of Frederick MD passed away unexpectedly on Sunday August 11, 2019. Greg was born on October 25, 1978 in Baltimore County, MD to Kenneth Partyka Sr. and Faye (Partyka) Williams. After graduating from Kenwood High in 1996, Greg relocated to Frederick, MD where he met and married his first wife Reesheemah Whiten on March 22, 2003. Of this union two daughters were born, Alexyah Grace (12) and Jasmine Marie (10).
At the time of his passing, he was married to his devoted wife, Lisa (Bryant) Partyka, whom he wed on September 23, 2015. The two resided in Jefferson, MD where they enjoyed family time with Lisa's son, Russell Fader (18), as well as Lexy and Jasmine. Greg was deeply committed to his family and consistently made their happiness his top priority.
Greg was an avid reader, animal lover, world traveler, and loyal Baltimore Ravens fan. He is survived by Mother Faye Williams, Father Ken Partyka Sr, Brother Ken Partyka Jr, Wife Lisa Partyka and stepson Russell Fader, Daughters Alexyah and Jasmine Partyka, and their mother Reesheemah Partyka.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Thompson's Funeral Home, 31 East Main St. Middletown, MD 21769. 10am - 11am Receiving Friends; Service 11am - 11:30am. The family is accepting donations to "Lexy and Jasmine's Educational Fund" at www.GoFundMe.com/f/lexy-and-jasmine039s-educational-fund.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019