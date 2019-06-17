Gregory Baxter Siegner, 63, of Green Cove Springs, FL, formerly of Mt. Airy, MD, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2019 while volunteering at Acadia National Park, ME. Greg was born November 25, 1955 in Niagara Falls, NY.



He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Janet Baxter Siegner. He was married June 6, 1981 in Frederick, MD to Kathleen Anne Hoover. Greg is survived by Kathleen, his daughter Kaylin Siegner Lewine, her husband Eli Lewine, and granddaughter Rhen Lewine.



Greg graduated from King School in Stamford, CT and the College of William and Mary in VA. During his career in geology he was employed by RK&K Engineers in Baltimore, and EMCON in Burbank, CA and Anchorage, AK. In 2012 he retired and traveled extensively in North America with Kathleen in their RV, volunteering in ME, NH, FL, KY, VA, and WA.



A memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Grace United Church of Christ, 25 E Second St, Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to World Vision, PO Box 78481, Tacoma, WA 98481-8481, Attn: Clean Water Fund. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 17 to June 18, 2019