Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
N. Main St.
Mt. Airy, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Clum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Clum


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory Clum Obituary
Gregory Dean Clum, 55, of Frederick, passed from this life on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the home of his loving companion Jackie Folb.

Born on October 16, 1963, he was the son of Barbara Clum-Carter of Mt. Airy and the late Stanley E. Clum.

Gregory graduated from TJ High School in 1981. He worked as a Master Electrician. Gregory loved riding his motorcycle as often as possible and spending time with his "Best Friend Baron", his beloved German Shepherd.

Surviving in addition to his mother are brothers and sisters: Kenneth Clum and wife Lorna of New Windsor, Tamra Barton and husband Robert of Mt. Airy, Gary Clum and wife Missy of Frederick and Scott Clum and wife Stacie of Mt. Airy; step-father Edward Carter of Mt. Airy as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Gregory shared many memorable moments with Jackie Folb and her daughters Julia and Joee.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday, February 22, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville, Mt. Airy where a prayer service will begin at 7:30 PM.

A graveside service celebrating Gregory's life will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, at Pine Grove Cemetery, N. Main St., Mt. Airy.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1125 St. Michael's Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now