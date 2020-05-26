Gustavo "Gus" Robert Elliott, 58, Frederick died Saturday May 23, 2020 at Frederick Health. He was the companion of Joann N. Schnegelsiepen.
Born in Baltimore on July 7, 1961 he was a son of the late Douglas Ellsworth and Sandra Voir Elliott. Mr. Elliott owned and operated ABA Locksmith in Frederick and was a member of the Mosse Club and the Orioles Nest in Frederick.
Surviving, besides his companion is one son Gustavo Alexander Elliott of Hagerstown, one sister Charlene Carr of Ocean City and two brothers Douglas Elliott and George Elliott both of Baltimore.
He was predeceased by a sister Michelle E. Stroback.
Due to the COVID-19 visitation and funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 26 to May 27, 2020.