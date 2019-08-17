|
Guy F. Alexander, Jr moved to his eternal home on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Guy, better known as Sonny or Skeets by family and friends, was born to Orpha Shumaker Alexander and Guy F. Alexander on March 26, 1932. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1950. He entered the U.S. Navy shortly after graduation and served honorably for 4 years as a Dental Tech. He married his high school sweet heart, Margaret House Alexander, on December 20, 1953. He is survived by their three children, Vickie Pitts, (Paul), Diane McQuillen, (Richard), and Richard Alexander, (Victoria). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings, Geneva Palmer, Kathryn Lease, Margaret Snoots, Winifred Summers, and Frederick Alexander. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown for over 50 years and served faithfully as a youth counselor, council member, financial secretary, and steeple bell ringer.
Guy made his living as a Design Engineer having received his degree from ICS. He enjoyed playing golf, gardening, hunting, and working on old cars, but his biggest love was his family. He faithfully attended their sports events, graduations, weddings, baptisms, and all the milestones of their lives and he was dearly loved and will be missed by all. We'd like to extend heart felt thanks to his wonderful caregivers, Mercy, Ella, Kate, and Mary, and his hospice team. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 107 West Main Street, Middletown, MD 201769 or Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown, MD on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:30 am. A viewing will precede the service from 10:00-11:15 am at the church. Internment will follow immediately afterwards at Zion Cemetery. Donald B Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E Main Street, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019