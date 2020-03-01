|
Mr. Guy Lawrence Burkett, III, of Frederick, passed away on February 28, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore due to complications from a heart attack.
Born September 27, 1956 in Altoona, PA, Guy was the son of the late Guy L., Jr. and Betty J. Burkett. He graduated from Hollidaysburg High School and eventually enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served as a Mechanized Infantryman in South Korea, where he learned many of the security and maintenance practices that would help him throughout his career. After his military service, Guy worked in Las Vegas for many years in custodial and security services before moving to Frederick, Maryland in 2002. He worked for Frederick County for several years before taking his most recent position as a building management supervisor at Mount St. Mary's University's satellite campus in Frederick. Guy was an avid chess player and a voracious reader, and he also enjoyed hiking.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Burkett was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Mullen, in 2016. He is survived by his sister, Betty Jo Burkett; his girlfriend, Megan; a niece, Lady Nigel Butterfly; nephews, Chuck Mullen, Shawn Mullen and Michael Mullen; and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to raise awareness of cardiac health may be made to the ().
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020