Gwendolyn Romaine Honsaker Long, a long-time resident of Frederick and Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 10th at the home of her son in Mt. Crawford, VA. She was born on August 31, 1922, in Roaring Springs, PA, the daughter of Clifford E. and Mary G. Honsaker.
After graduating from Martinsburg High School in 1939, Gwendolyn received her RN from Washington County Hospital School of Nursing in 1944. On December 24, 1946, she married Omer McClellan Long, Sr. who passed away in 2009.
For a short period of time, Gwendolyn worked as a Registered Nurse, but most of her life was spent caring for family and volunteering. She was a life-long member of the Church of the Brethren, worshiping with the Molar Avenue (WV), Frederick City (MD), and Downsville (MD) congregations. She was an expert seamstress and known for her chocolate chip cookies.
Gwendolyn is survived by two children: Karol L. Hottle and husband Ron, and Omer M. "Mac" Long, Jr. and wife Margie; five grandchildren: Christopher Hottle and wife Jennifer, Curtis Long and wife Tina, Nathan Hottle and wife Danielle, Meredith Garber and husband Jeremy, and Elizabeth Hottle and husband Steve. There are also seven great grandchildren, Autumn, Audrey, Davis, Luke, Benjamin, Mariah, and Hayden.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15 at 2:00 at Downsville Church of the Brethren with Pastor Wilkie Nunn officiating. A time of fellowship will follow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019