H. Elizabeth Jennings, known as "Teddy", passed away peacefully in her home on April 28th, one month short of celebrating her 103rd birthday. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 29, 1917, a date she was proud to share with JFK.



She was a wonderful mom, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by her children, John, Ann (Miller), and Steve, as well as seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Susan, as well as her husband Robert, and two great grandchildren, Eric and Angelia.



Teddy attended the Emma Willard School where she studied English. She instilled the importance of a good education to her children and supported them in achieving it. She became a successful entrepreneur when it was rare for a woman to be in that role. She enjoyed entertaining and helping her husband Robert, a TV producer, in the 1950's and 60's. Teddy loved to ride horses, was a prolific gardener and avid reader. Teddy was a kind person who loved her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge and canasta and was a friendly competitor.



We love you and will miss your wit, wisdom and good humor.



