H. James Conley


1947 - 2019
H. James Conley Obituary
James "Jim" Conley, Jr., 72, of Walkersville, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Mary Ann Conley. Born in Washington, DC on February 11, 1947, he was a son of the late Harry J., Sr., and Ada Hall Conley.

Jim proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. He had worked for over 20 years as a warehouse manager for Elman Labels and Paper Products. He wasan avid Harley rider and a member of the Francis Scott Key American Legion Riders, the Francis Scott Key American Legion Post # 11, VFW in Frederick and a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Walkersville.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Kevin J. Conley and wife Kelby, of Walkersville and Kerry R. Conley, of Harpers Ferry, WV, step children; Timothy Huther and wife Lauri, of Williamsport, PA and Tracy Strosser and husband Ted, of Lewisburg, PA, brother, John Conley, of Clearwater, FL, sister, Linda Tokar and husband Jim, of Gaithersburg, grandchildren; Kameron, Kennedy and Rakim, step grandchildren; Andrew and wife Ellison, Alec, Aaron, Paige, Madalynn and great granddaughter, Theadora and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Francis Scott Key American Legion, 1450 Taney Ave., Frederick. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Dress will be casual.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or to s Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or please just do a random act of kindness to remember Jim. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support over these last few months.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 24 to July 25, 2019
