It is with great sadness that the family of Harry Walker Zimmerman, Jr. announce his passing on October 30, 2020 at the age of 97.
Walker was born on August 23, 1923 in Frederick, MD to Harry Walker Zimmerman and Nellie Rhoderick Zimmerman. He was a 1941 graduate of Frederick High School and served in the U. S. Army 1943 - 1946. He was an avid hunter and fisherman enjoying many hours at his second home on the Potomac River in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. He was also a lifetime member of the Junior Fire Department. On August 25,1949 he married Emilline Marie Draper and was her best friend and loving husband for 69 years. He is survived by son Harry (Zimmy) Zimmerman and wife Penny, son Gary Zimmerman and wife Pamela. He is also survived by his grandchildren Zachary Zimmerman and wife Kate, Kelly Zimmerman, Marly Zimmerman Dice and husband Jason and great grandchild Hannah Rose Dice. In addition to his parents, Walker was preceded in death by his sister Lois Elizabeth Troxell. Private interment arrangements are by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E Church Street, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Juniors Fire Company, 535 North Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701.