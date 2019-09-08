|
|
Mr. Hamilton R. Geisbert, 97, passed away on September 3, 2019, at the Royal Oak Health Care Center in Sun City, Arizona. Hamilton was born and raised in Thurmont, Maryland; but spent his last 41 years in Sun City.
He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Bunny Geisbert, a sister, Hazel Fox of, Charles Town, WV, and one nephew, Hood Geisbert and wife Bonnie, of Frederick.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Those wishing to attend should meet within the main gate of the cemetery by 10:45. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019