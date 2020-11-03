Harold Talmadge Bennett, age 99, passed away on October 28, 2020 at his home in Damascus, MD. For over 70 years, he was the loving husband of Carolyn W. Bennett, who preceded him in death on May 2, 2018. Born July 11, 1921 in Browningsville, Maryland, Harold was the son of the late Talmadge and Libby Bennett. He is survived by three children: Stephen Bennett of Damascus, Clifford Bennett (Pam) of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Cynthia Sadtler (Robert) of Monrovia, Maryland; five grandchildren: Keith Bennett, Jill McAlister (Rick), Angela Dodson (Michael), Kelly Moore (Michael), and Amanda Stick (Alex); twelve great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and one sister, Shelby Hawkins of Monrovia, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his sister, Madeline Burdette.
Harold was devoted to his family. He was raised on the family farm and attended a one room school in Browningsville later graduating from Damascus High School. He served in the US Army Air Corps from 1942-1944 in the 15th Air Group, 451st Bomb Group, flying 51 missions as a Radio Operator and Waist Gunner on a B24 bomber based out of North Africa and Italy. He was the remaining founding member of the American Legion Post 171 in Damascus.
After the war, he attended and graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in finance. He started his insurance career while working at B.M. Woodfield Ford as office manager. In 1965 he became a full-time insurance agent, opening Damascus Insurance Agency, representing the Erie Insurance Exchange and MONY. He served the community as an insurance agent until his retirement in 1991.
Harold was active in the Damascus community. He was a past president of the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce. He was involved in the Damascus Recreation Association and was instrumental in getting the Damascus pool built and starting the Damascus Tennis Club. Through his love for the game of tennis, he made many long-time friends. He played tennis in the Senior Olympics winning gold and silver medals along with his tennis partner, Fred Beall. Many people have enjoyed playing tennis on the court at his residence.
Harold was a lifetime member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and a member of Damascus United Methodist Church. In his later years, he would attend church services at Damascus United Methodist and Sunday School at Bethesda United Methodist. Harold had a strong faith and a loving spirit. He always found ways to support his church whether it be teaching Sunday School, overseeing the cemetery, or enjoying the many activities held over the years.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no service will be held at this time. Harold and Carolyn were both cremated, and their desire was to mix their ashes together. At their request, half of their ashes will be spread over the field in front of their beautiful home of 70 years. The remaining ashes will be buried at their Bethesda United Methodist Church gravesite. The family will gather to honor these requests in a private ceremony.
Harold was loved and respected by those who knew him. He will be greatly missed and always remembered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
