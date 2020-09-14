Harold C. Brode, 96, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on September 12, 2020. Mr. Brode was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force from March 9, 1943, to April 29, 1949. His unit was awarded five Bronze Stars for participating in five major campaigns. Mr. Brode, son of the late William C. and Laura L. Brode of Frostburg, MD, was predeceased by Phyllis S. Brode, his wife of 58 years, on February 22, 2010. He is survived by three daughters: Debra I. Kasprzyk of Elizabethtown, PA; Kathy Lynn Brode, wife of David Shissler of Hummelstown, PA; and Cynthia Brode Smith, wife of Richard Smith of Macungie, PA. He is also survived by a grandson, Aubrey Brode Greer (husband of Holly Greer) and great-grandson Brodie Welles Greer, all of Arlington, TN. Surviving also is his niece, Susan Winkler, of Frostburg, MD. A private graveside service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, Elizabethtown, PA.



