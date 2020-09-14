1/
Harold C. Brode
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold C. Brode, 96, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away on September 12, 2020. Mr. Brode was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force from March 9, 1943, to April 29, 1949. His unit was awarded five Bronze Stars for participating in five major campaigns. Mr. Brode, son of the late William C. and Laura L. Brode of Frostburg, MD, was predeceased by Phyllis S. Brode, his wife of 58 years, on February 22, 2010. He is survived by three daughters: Debra I. Kasprzyk of Elizabethtown, PA; Kathy Lynn Brode, wife of David Shissler of Hummelstown, PA; and Cynthia Brode Smith, wife of Richard Smith of Macungie, PA. He is also survived by a grandson, Aubrey Brode Greer (husband of Holly Greer) and great-grandson Brodie Welles Greer, all of Arlington, TN. Surviving also is his niece, Susan Winkler, of Frostburg, MD. A private graveside service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, Elizabethtown, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller- Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory
130 North Market Street
Elizabethtown, PA 17022
(717) 367-1543
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller- Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved