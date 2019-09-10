|
Harold C. Fletcher Sr., age 88, of Boonsboro, Md., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
He was born January 16, 1931, in Gaithersburg to George "Clyde" and Anna Frances (Small) Fletcher. He graduated from Gaithersburg High School and served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He married Hazel Janet (Muir) on January 21, 1958 in Germantown. He worked for Montgomery County Government as an electrical inspector and plans review manager. After retiring he obtained his real-estate license. He was a lifelong member of Neelsville Presbyterian Church. Harold truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, fishing, crabbing, gardening, reading and a jack-of-all-trades. He had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way, especially with his sense of humor. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Hazel; daughter, Susan Smarte, son, Harold C. Fletcher Jr. (wife, Vangie Regina), grandchildren Dustin Thomason, Margaret Harrington (husband Mark), Elizabeth Fletcher, Samantha Smarte and sister Janet Adams as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Harold touched are invited to the viewing 9:30am, until services begin at 11:00 am, burial and reception to follow at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Road, Germantown, Maryland 20876 on Saturday, September 14, 2019, to reminisce, grieve and support each other. If you choose to send floral offerings please have deliveries made the Neelsville Presbyterian Church on Friday afternoon.
