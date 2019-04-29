Harold Lamar Stull, Jr., 84, of Walkersville passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 on the farm surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mary A. Stull (Castle) for 63 years. He was born in Middletown on January 21, 1935 to the late Harold Lamar, Sr. and Alice Keiholtz Stull.



Harold was a lifelong dairy farmer. He was born on the farm and passed away on the farm which he loved more than anything.



He was a member of the Capital Milk Producers and on the board of Southern States.



In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by his children H. Lamar Stull III and wife Debbie, Mark Stull and wife Melody, Becky Stull and significant other Richie, grandchildren, Charlsie King, Shannon King, Erin Leatherman and husband Ryan, Chase Stull and wife Jacqua, and John Stull, great-grandchildren, Lilyann, Arianna, Corrine, and Brianna, and son-in-law Charles King. He is preceded in death by daughter Kathy Faith King and granddaughter Cindi Lynn Stull. The family would like to extend their gratitude to "the girls" at Frederick County Hospice and to the staff at Frederick Home call for their care and support.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD, 21702. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019