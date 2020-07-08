Harriett Josephine Fraser Albin (Jo) passed away, peacefully on June 29, 2020 at her sister Ann's home in Camp Springs, Md. She was born 11/22/1947 to the late James Fraser Jr. and Ella Bell Welton Fraser.



Jo graduated from Middletown High School in 1965. She graduated from University of Maryland with a B.S. in Recreation. Soon after she took a job with the Army Rec. Center in Germany. There she met her late husband, SFC Loren E. Albin Sr. (Red).



While in the Army they lived in Ft. Eustis, Va; Ludwigsburg , Germany and Ft. Stewart, GA. After retiring they lived in Bend, OR; Fortuna, CA and Kingman, AZ. She lived in Kingman for 21 years. Prior to retiring, she worked for Arizona Auto Lenders as an office manager. She moved back to Frederick in Jan. 2020 to live with her sister, Susan.



While growing up, she had many fond memories attending the Presbyterian church in Frederick. In 1985 while in Georgia she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had many callings in the church; a primary teacher, missionary meal planner, and her favorite, Cub Scout leader which she did with (Red). She loved helping and serving others. She loved to read and to knit. She was known for knitting wash cloths, and generously gave many of them away. She would sit with Mary Ann for hours watching the Hallmark Channel and knitting. Her favorite pastime while living with her daughter Amy, was being with Nikolai and Ella, her grandchildren.



Jo is survived by her daughters Mary Ann Albin, Amy Welton Steinberger (Gary), and Red's sons, Loren E. Albin Jr. (Julie), and Walace D. Albin and siblings, Ann Welton Sole (Chris), Susan Parsons Mangold (Ray), and James Fraser III (Kay), and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



At this time there will not be a funeral or memorial service. She will be buried beside her beloved husband at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV. In keeping with Mother's philosophy, Faith, Family and Friends, a memorial donation can be made to: Emergency Family Shelter. (RCEHN), 27 DeGrange St. Frederick, Md 21701.



