Harry Irvin "Bud" English, 93, passed away on February 26, 2019. Lois Elizabeth Itynre English, 82, passed away on August 18, 2009. Her ashes have been patiently awaiting those of her loving husband.



Bud was born on January 30, 1926 in Hagerstown, MD and was the son of the late Harry and Emma English. Lois was born on May 14, 1928 in Hagerstown, MD and was the daughter of the late Leon Itynre and Maude Catherine Matthews Moats. After 63 years of marriage, Bud and Lois are once again joined together and are with our heavenly father.



They owned and operated the Park Circle Tavern in Hagerstown, MD for many years. Bud also had a career with the Western Maryland Railroad, retiring after 36 years. After retirement, they moved to Leesburg, Florida where they enjoyed 20+ years before returning "home" to the Hagerstown area. Bud is a decorated WWII U.S. Army Veteran and was very proud of his service and especially of being assigned to an infantry division in the third army of George S. Patton. He was a member of the Moose International and a 60-year member of the Hagerstown Elks Club #378.



Leaving to cherish their memory are their daughter, Judy Ann Hogan and husband Robert, granddaughter Ann M. Seiss and husband Jarrod and grandson J. Michael Burdett and wife Julie. They also leave behind 6 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren along with many extended family and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 4:00 PM at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in Smithsburg, MD. Burial will be a later date.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Frederick County, and especially Michelle and Brianne, Keith Midberry, the Frederick County Hospice VA Liaison and the Martinsburg VA Medical Center Palliative Care Unit for their dedicated services. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019