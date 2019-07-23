Harry Clayton Lenhart, Jr, 76, of Frederick, passed on Monday July 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born on August 27, 1942, in Frederick, MD, he was one of 10 children born to the late Harry Clayton and Edna May (Waltz) Lenhart. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Patricia Louise Bruchey Lenhart



A 1961 graduate of Frederick High School, after graduation Harry was employed by Miller Chemical and Fertilizer. He entered the U.S. Army Reserves in Spring of 1962. Later he was honorably discharged. Before retiring in May of 2007, he worked as a supervisor for Pettit Griffin.



Harry was a long time member of the Mount Pleasant Ruritan, Araby Methodist Church, AMVETS Post 2 of Frederick (Life Member), American Legion Post 282 (Woodsboro), and Redman Club (Williamsport).



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Joseph Grimes and wife Jan, and Treena Marie Lenhart Bell and husband Dwayne of Frederick, grandchildren; Jared Grimes, Julia Grimes, Braycen Bell, and Skyler Bell, siblings; James E. Lenhart, Bernard C. Lenhart, Carl W. Lenhart, Donald N. Lenhart, and Ruth Ellen Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by siblings; Howard G. Lenhart, Harold Lenhart, Sr., M. Shirley Lenhart, and Audrey I. Baker.



The family will receive friends at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 on Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 11am. Interment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave, Frederick, MD 21701 Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019