A beloved man has passed...Harry Clay Perry Jr. died February 18, 2019 at 99 years old. He led a brilliant life of which he would tell anyone how lucky he was to have such a great life. He was married to the late beautiful Violet F. Perry for 75 years. They had two children, son Harry C. Perry, III (Bud) and daughter Judith Perry Braddy. Harry leaves behind his loved immediate family, Bud and (Kay) Perry of Marietta, GA, Judy and (Charles) Braddy of Medford, NJ, his wonderful grandchildren the late Eric C. Perry, Melissa K. Perry, Ryan C. and (Elizabeth) Perry all of GA and Lauren S. and (Ryan) Corso of PA and great grandchildren Evan Humphries, Logan Perry, Camden Perry and Emilyn Corso. Harry was one of thirteen children born into a great family in Frederick, MD of which he was most proud. He has seven remaining siblings; Richard Perry, Lawrence Perry, Sue Wynne, Frances Kennedy, Roxanne Stewart, Dorothy Beebe and Janet Bognaski.



Harry had a long career as an accountant to many clients in Washington DC in his own office on 14th & K Streets. He drove to DC from Silver Spring, MD for over 50 years. His employees and clients brought him great joy. Harry was a Marine Corp. veteran of WWII where he trained war dogs and also a member of the Masons. He was a long time member of Grace Methodist Church in Gaithersburg, MD. Harry experienced a century of life and was an amazing story teller. An honorable man, who set a beautiful example of a life well lived.



Any donations in Dad's memory could be sent to one of these wonderful organizations that help people around the world. One of his favorite programs was (Attn: Donor Services, PO Box 8058, Little Rock, AR 72203) or the Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice Organization (Attn: Development Ofc., 5 Eves Drive Suite 300, Marlton, NJ. 08053) who cared so lovingly for Dad.



Harry and Violet will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in 2-3 months. At that time a celebration of their lives will be held in Frederick, MD for their family and friends. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019