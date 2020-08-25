Harry Theodore deMoll, Esq., died in God's Love, August 23, 2020 at his home, Liberty Woods, surrounded by his family and beloved pets. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Joanne Brewer deMoll. Born April 29, 1943 in New Orleans, he was the son of the late Theodore Otto and Brenda Proctor deMoll.
Mr. deMoll served our country as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force assigned to the Strategic Air Command. He served two tours in Vietnam receiving an Air Medal and Three Oak Leaf Clusters with close to 100 combat missions defending the B-52 against radar directed attack.
Mr. deMoll is a 1961 Montgomery Blair High School graduate. He received a B.S. degree from The University of Maryland, an M.S. degree in Systems Management from The University of Southern California and his Juris Doctorate from The University of Maryland School of Law.
He began practicing law with Richard Zimmerman in Frederick. His career spanned over forty years concentrating on Land Use, Construction Law and Small Business Law. Mr. deMoll served as the attorney for the Frederick County Home Builders Association for many years and was President of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. He was appointed to the Frederick County Board of Education serving for five years. Additionally he was an adjunct professor at Frederick Community College teaching Construction Law. In 2010, he retired from law practice to pursue his many interests including bicycling along the Danube River to Werbach, Baden-Wurttenberg, Germany where his great, great grandfather was born. He was an active supporter of his fraternity, Delta Sigma Phi, chronicling and archiving photos from the past and he enjoyed the collegiality of his Blair alumni friends, Class of 1961.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Kenn deMoll, wife Nicole, his daughter, Dr. Ashleigh deMoll Carpenter, husband Bryan, his treasured grandbabies, Elliana Grace, Evelina Rose and Gideon Michael deMoll, Patricia Bradley, cherished God-mother of his children, cousins Dr. Robert Morcock, wife Libby, Nancy Witt, Marietta, GA and brother James Edward deMoll of Lebanon, NH.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Proctor deMoll, of Winchester, TN.
Interment at St Peters Catholic Church cemetery, Libertytown, MD will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Peters Catholic Church 9190 Church Street, Union Bridge, MD 21791 or to the Humane Society of Carroll County 2517 Littlestown Pike Westminster, MD 21158.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hartzlersfuneralhome.com