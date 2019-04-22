Harry L. Duggan, Jr. age 83 years, a former resident of Damascus, MD and Mercersburg, PA and more recently a resident of Aiken, SC departed this life late Friday evening, April 19, 2019 at the Aiken Regional Medical Center at Aiken, SC surrounded by his loving family.



He was born Friday, June 14, 1935 at Leesburg, FL a son of the late Harry Lincoln Duggan, Sr., and Nannie Mae Thomas Duggan. On November 15, 1958 he was married to the former Anna Mae Nestor, who preceded him in death November 17, 2018. They had celebrated sixty years of marriage. Surviving are two sons, Bradley T. Duggan and wife Jane of Aiken, SC, Jeffrey B. Duggan and wife Darlene of Leesburg, FL; one sister, Carolyn Gordon and husband Edsel of Kingsland, GA; a sister in law, Pat Nestor of Elkins; three grandchildren, Sarah Isles and husband Martin, Matthew T. Duggan and wife Emily, Alicia A. Wilhide and husband Chris; and six great grandchildren, Maci, Hunter, Madison, Austin, Alexis, and Wyatt.



Preceding him in death are two brothers, DeWaine Duggan, and Wesley R. Duggan.



Harry was a graduate of Elkins High School with the Class of 1953, was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict having served with the U. S. Air Force and retired as a lineman with the C & P Telephone Company. In his retirement he made exquisite handcrafted furniture for the entire family. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and gardening. He was of the Presbyterian Faith and attended the St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church at Aiken, SC.



The family will receive friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Elkins on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 AM to 11 AM. On Saturday at 11 AM, a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Dr. Basil A. Hensley will officiate and interment will follow at the Elkins Memorial Gardens on the Country Club Road, Elkins, WV where the U. S. Air Force, the H. W. Daniels Post # 29, American Legion and the Tygarts Valley Post # 3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars will conduct full military honors. The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, 1849 C Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20240.