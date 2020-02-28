|
Harry Edwin Young, 93, of Feagaville, Maryland, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 surrounded by his devoted family.
Born on October 15, 1926, near Feagaville, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Young and Alma E. (Bussard) Young. He was the second son of 11 children.
As a young child, he began to appreciate hard work as a farm laborer. He worked for over 20 years on the Howard, Hargett and Hawker farms.
In his spare time, Edwin, his father and his brothers would play for dances at Sabillasville Dance Hall. He played the mandolin, banjo and many other musical instruments, using his self-taught talent to bring joy to all who listened.
On October 15, 1953, his birthday, he married the love of his life, Delores Mae (Crouse) Young, his loving wife of 66 years.
Edwin was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954, and proudly served as a Specialist in the Armored Infantry, with airbase defense. He went through initial training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He was then stationed at Beale Air Force Base, CA with his family until his Honorable Discharge in April of 1956.
Upon returning to the Feagaville area after his military service, he began a career as a dairy transport driver for Earl W.H. Mercer and Son of Frederick, MD. Edwin delivered milk from the rural farms of Maryland to the dairies for over 40 years, with an amazing record. He took his children and grandchildren on many routes over the years, teaching them the skills and benefits of hard work.
After his retirement from Earl W.H. Mercer, the Young Brother's Band was formed, which included his brothers and the late Edward Smith. Delores took care of all the scheduling and announcing, spending 20 years together entertaining the community. The group played for many groups over the years including nursing homes and Food and Friends groups throughout Frederick County. They never charged folks attending, they did it solely for the happiness brought by their love of music.
Edwin utilized the skills he learned as a young child and tended a prosperous vegetable garden with his family, that he took great pride in. He enjoyed sharing his bountiful harvest with friends, family and community. He was especially well known for his sweet corn, but had one rule, you had to eat it the same day it was picked. Over the many years his entire family enjoyed his gardening efforts, including his great-grandchildren.
He won many Blue Ribbons from his garden at the Frederick County Fair, and also enjoyed showing his 1951 Ford car on Old Timers Day at the Fair, driving around the track.
He was a proud, hard-working, generous man who only wanted the best for his family and friends. He was always ready to lend a hand, wherever needed. Not only did he help build his own home, he also helped his son Wayne and Brian build Brian's home in nearby Jefferson. He was a jack of all trades, and enjoyed working on various mechanical projects.
Edwin was a member of AMVETS Post 2 of Frederick and a longtime member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, where he served on the council and supported fund-raising events. He was well known for his chipped beef gravy, served during the Sunrise services. During other fund-raising events he made his secret recipe of creamy coleslaw and homemade fudge.
He enjoyed cooking for his family as well and especially enjoyed making pancakes for his great-grandchildren, because they said they were the best! Edwin had the biggest smile on his face when he was spending time with his family, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Delores, he is survived by his children, Wayne Young (Cindy), David Young (Gail) and Brian Young; Grandchildren, Christopher (Kim) Young, Courtney (Reds) Nalborczyk , Michele Young, Erika Young, Matthew (Heather) Young; Great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Madison, Rylynn, Hailee and Alison Nalborczyk, Aidan and Alexander Young, Chase and Reagan Young; Great-great grandson; Jameson Smith, god-children; Eugene Orebaugh, Kisha Clingan, Darin Crouse and Denise Biddison; Brothers, Merhle and Marion Young, sister, Dorothy Baily. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Harold, Meridith, Grayson, Richard and Paul Young; sisters, Thelma Moore and Betty Kauffman.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Frederick County for their compassionate care.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 pm and 7 to 9 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
A celebration of Edwin's life journey will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Homes. Rev. Kenneth Gill will officiate. Interment will be at St. Luke's Cemetery in Feagaville, MD.
Memorial donations may be made in Edwin's honor to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church / St. Luke's Cemetery, 5463 Jefferson Pike Frederick, MD, and Frederick County Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020