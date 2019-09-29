|
|
Harry K. Fogle, 92, of Frederick, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Northampton Manor, where he had resided for the past three years. He was the husband of Martha Wachter Fogle. Born on July 23, 1927, he was the son of the late Clarence E. Fogle and Alice Winpigler Fogle.
Harry was a 1945 graduate of Frederick High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy and upon returning to Frederick, went to work for Schroeder's Men's Wear. His success in sales advanced him to management and eventual ownership. He retired in 1992.
Harry was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and various civic organizations, including the American Legion Francis Scott Key Post No. 11. He dedicated his life to his family and career and especially enjoyed playing golf and annual beach vacations.
In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by four children: Betsy Morrow and husband Ken; Herb Fogle; Becky Wallace; and Patty Keyser and husband Kevin. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Kelly Fogle, and a son-in-law, Ken Wallace, eleven grandchildren: Lauren (John), Jaime (Daniel), Rachel, Emily, Marshall (Priscilla), Bailey, Garrett, Eryn, Madison, Julie and Grant, four great grandsons: Mayson, Harrison, Blake and Bennett. He is also survived by one brother, Charles, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by siblings Clarence, Nancy, Mary Jane and Betty, and son-in-law, Danny Grimes.
The family would like to thank the staff at Northampton for all of the kindness shown to Harry.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, October 2, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, in Frederick. A celebration of Harry's life will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Rev. Jessica Holthus will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Harry's memory to All Saints Episcopal Church, 106 West Street, Frederick, MD 21701, or of Western Maryland, 108 Byte Drive, # 103, Frederick, MD 21702.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019