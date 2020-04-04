|
Mr. Harry Eugene "Gene" Linton, 85, of Frederick, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home. He was the husband of Anna Millicent Strine Linton for over 65 years who died February 25, 2013. Together they owned and operated Linton Cabinet Shop for over 35 years. Born in Yellow Springs on October 18, 1934, he was the son of the late Harry Charles Linton and Lucy Marie Zimmerman Linton. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Gene was loved by all who knew him. He will be forever remembered of his pride in his talent of wood, building quality custom cabinetry and furniture. At retirement he enjoyed collecting antiques and attending auctions. He will be fondly missed by his children, grandchildren, brother, sisters and all that knew him. May he rest in peace.
He is survived by four children, Elizabeth "Libby" Craver and husband, Twain of Thurmont, Mary Cutshall and husband, John of Woodsboro, John Linton and significant other Sheri Springer of Chambersburg, PA, and Barbara Fellers of Knoxville. Grandchildren Mary-Jean Garlock and husband, Marl, Chad Craver, Victoria Linton, Lindsey Linton, Sarah Linton and Christopher Cutshall, and wife Randala and a great granddaughter, Lillian Stottlemyer. He is survived by sisters, Marilyn Oland, Shirley Schultz, Jane Blickenstaff, Judy Linton and brother, Chuck Linton. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ruth Katherine Linton and a son -in-law, Steve Fellers.
Funeral arrangements will be made at a later time once the threat of the COVID-19 virus subsides.
Arrangements are with Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020