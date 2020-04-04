Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Harry Linton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Linton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Linton


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Linton Obituary
Mr. Harry Eugene "Gene" Linton, 85, of Frederick, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home. He was the husband of Anna Millicent Strine Linton for over 65 years who died February 25, 2013. Together they owned and operated Linton Cabinet Shop for over 35 years. Born in Yellow Springs on October 18, 1934, he was the son of the late Harry Charles Linton and Lucy Marie Zimmerman Linton. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Gene was loved by all who knew him. He will be forever remembered of his pride in his talent of wood, building quality custom cabinetry and furniture. At retirement he enjoyed collecting antiques and attending auctions. He will be fondly missed by his children, grandchildren, brother, sisters and all that knew him. May he rest in peace.

He is survived by four children, Elizabeth "Libby" Craver and husband, Twain of Thurmont, Mary Cutshall and husband, John of Woodsboro, John Linton and significant other Sheri Springer of Chambersburg, PA, and Barbara Fellers of Knoxville. Grandchildren Mary-Jean Garlock and husband, Marl, Chad Craver, Victoria Linton, Lindsey Linton, Sarah Linton and Christopher Cutshall, and wife Randala and a great granddaughter, Lillian Stottlemyer. He is survived by sisters, Marilyn Oland, Shirley Schultz, Jane Blickenstaff, Judy Linton and brother, Chuck Linton. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ruth Katherine Linton and a son -in-law, Steve Fellers.

Funeral arrangements will be made at a later time once the threat of the COVID-19 virus subsides.

Arrangements are with Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -