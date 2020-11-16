Harry M. Covert, Jr., 80, of Frederick, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy, Md., after a year-long battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 6, 1940 in Newport News, Va., son of the late Elder Harry M. Covert, Sr., and Mary E. (Goodson) Covert.



He is survived by sons Harry E. Covert of Frederick, Md., Alan S. Covert (Cristina), of Jacksonville, Fla.; Christopher R. Covert of Frederick; three step children: Beau Bruffy, Edward Bruffy, and Elizabeth Wooley; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother Norman M. Covert (Loretta) of Frederick; sister Rachel M. Paquette (Thomas) of Southborough, Mass., numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Fayetta M. Stansbury.



A 1957 graduate of Newport News (Va.) High School, Mr. Covert began his career in journalism as a sports reporter for the Newport News Times-Herald. He served as Sports Information Director for The College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Va.



He covered sports for the Newport News The Daily Press, and the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot. He became managing editor of the Petersburg (Va.) Progress-Index in 1968. He was appointed general manager of The Daily Press Hampton Bureau in 1969.



In 1972 he established and was publisher of The Hampton Monitor, a weekly newspaper.



Mr. Covert was appointed editor of The Rev. Jerry Falwell's The Moral Majority Report in 1975. He then was on the editorial staff of The Washington Times.



He was ordained by the Church of God in 1971. He was a frequent substitute celebrant at Grace Lutheran Church, Woodsboro, Md.



He established Harry Covert Ministries, through which he provided medical supplies to Haiti and other Caribbean countries. Mr. Covert airlifted food supplies to African countries including the Sudan and Uganda. He collaborated with The Rev. Franklin Graham of "Samaritan's Purse" and Larry Jones, founder of "Feed the Children," in domestic and international mercy missions.



Mr. Covert was a director until 2016 of "International Relief, Inc.," headquartered in London and Amsterdam, Holland, coordinating relief missions to Third World countries.



He established his bail bonds agency in Alexandria, Va., in 1982 and in 2006 joined the Alexandria Sheriff's Department as public information officer. He was retired in 2015.



His journalistic endeavors included establishing The Covert Letter, a commentary blog, in 2009. He was a columnist until 2019 for The Tentacle, a commentary site in Frederick, and a contributor to The Frederick News-Post.



He enjoyed the fellowship and friendship of the Friday Lunch Bunch at the Shamrock Restaurant, Thurmont, Md. and is fondly remember by its attendees. Among his affiliations, he was a compatriot of the George Washington Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution in Alexandria, Va., and a Kentucky Colonel.



The family expresses its appreciation to Frederick County Hospice and Kline Hospice House, whose staff provided compassionate and professional care.



Harry chose to donate his remains to the Maryland Anatomy Board as a final gesture benefiting humanity through its medical research/training objectives.



Expressions of sympathy may include donations in his name to Frederick County Hospice. A memorial gathering is being planned in December.



