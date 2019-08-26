|
|
Mr. Harry Smith Nikirk, Jr. (Huck) departed this life on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Dove Hospice House in Westminster. He was the husband of Rita Welsh Nikirk, his wife of 67 years.
Born June 6, 1926 at Plane No. 4, Mt Airy, MD, he was the son of the late Harry Smith, Sr. and Laura Edna Spurrier Nikirk. The family later moved to Baltimore due to his father's job with the B & O Railroad.
Huck was a 1943 graduate of Glen Burnie High School. In May of 1944, he enlisted in the US Navy during WW II. He trained as a radio technician and then served on board the USS Everett F. Larson Destroyer from May 1945 to July 1946 mainly during the occupation duty in Japan. Following an honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended the University of Maryland under the GI Bill and earned an Electrical Engineering degree. Huck worked at the Naval Ordinance Laboratory for 35 years where his accomplishments included project manager for the SUBROC Guidance and Control System, Project Manager for the Advanced Pointing and Tracking System for the Navy's High Energy Laser System and Directed Energy Weaponization. He also worked for Advanced Technology and Research following his tenure at the Naval Ordinance Laboratory.
During Huck's retirement, he enjoyed traveling throughout the US and internationally, gardening, woodworking and always a helping hand with home projects of his kid's. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
Huck was a devoted husband, father, veteran and exemplified a life well lived of the Greatest Generation.
A special thank you to Home Instead Senior Care (especially Brad, Debbie, Ellen & Linda) for their kind and loving care as well as Hospice of Carroll County.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife are three children: Harry Gregory Nikirk and wife Debbie of Mt Airy, Anita Givens and husband Steve of Lebanon, VA and John Nikirk and wife Allison of White Hall, MD; eight grandchildren: Erik Nikirk and wife Lauren of Gillette, NJ, Bryan Nikirk and wife Stacy of Jupiter, FL, Kaitlyn Jessell and husband Harry of Mt Airy, Christopher Givens and wife Sandy of Chapel Hill, NC, Matthew Givens and wife Camila of Falls Church, VA, Allison Givens of Arlington, VA, Austin Nikirk, and Ellen Nikirk both of White Hall, MD; three great-grandchildren: Emily and Audrey Nikirk of Gillette, NJ and Cameron Nikirk of Jupiter, FL. He was preceded in death by a sister Dorothy A Hardy and brother Ralph Nikirk (died at 7 years old).
The family will receive friends from 9-11 AM on Saturday, September 14, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 403 S. Main St., Mt. Airy where a celebration of Huck's life will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Mt. Airy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Carroll Hospice Inc, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Co, 702 N. Main St., Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy. Expressions of Sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2019