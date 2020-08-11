Harry Saylor

Harry Delano Saylor, 86, of Thurmont, Maryland passed away the morning of August 9, 2020 in Frederick, Maryland. Harry was a life-long Frederick County resident born to Harry Allen Saylor and Emma V. Fisher on December 29th, 1933. He was a member of Union Bridge Church of Brethren. He held various jobs including a position at a bakery, working as a carpenter, and working for Mitchell Transport before he and his wife, Janet, started their own business, J&H Trucking, which he ran from 1980 to 2003 when he retired. In the late 50's Harry went to Pahokee, Florida as a missionary and conscientious objector to the Korean war. While there he took care of the children of migrant workers and taught them arts and crafts including making bows and arrows and pottery. He was twice married, first to Mildred Dayhoff with whom he had three children, and second to Janet Grimes his current wife with who he shared her four children. Harry loved all things western from the clothing to the decor, and especially the horses. He used to be an avid rider and loved to ride along the trails on the Gettysburg battlefield. One of his favorite things to do was watch the Orioles ballgames. He was an avid historian who loved to travel. His constant sense of humor will be greatly missed. Preceding Harry in death are his parents, Harry Allen and Emma V., brother, John, sister, Emma Jane, and son Raymond Dodd. Surviving relatives include his wife, Janet, children, Richard Saylor and wife Nancy, Pam and husband Michael Kilcoyne, Trish and husband Harold Lutz, Donald Dodd and wife Terry, Donna and husband Joey Ridenour, and Tina Barton. Harry had 14 grandchildren, Francesca Gibbs, James Saylor, Jake and Joey Lutz, Sean, Bryan, and Eric Kilcoyne, Crystal and Tyson Dodd, Amanda Ridenour, Desiree Szelc, Heather and Justin Barton, and Danielle Brooks. There are ten great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. David Yu for all the care and assistance he provided. There will be a private graveside service and internment in the Devotion section of Resthaven Memorial Gardens.